A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.

In Transit, Starring Telly Leung, Justin Guarini & More, Sets Broadway Closing Date

News By Broadway.com Staff April 11, 2017 - 6:30PM
The cast of 'In Transit'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The final performance will be on April 16.

It's the end of the line for In Transit's Broadway journey. The a cappella musical from Frozen scribe Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sarah Wordsworth, is set to shutter on April 16. At the time of its closing, the production will have played 36 previews and 145 regular performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The show, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, officially opened on December 11.

The cast consists of Telly Leung, James Snyder, Justin Guarini, David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven “Heaven” Cantor, Erin Mackey, Gerianne Pérez, Margo Seibert, Chesney Snow, Mariand Torres and Nicholas Ward. 

The musical, which previously played Primary Stages in 2010, follows a group of 11 New Yorkers as they navigate the streets (and tunnels) of the city. The ensemble takes on several roles, including an aspiring actress, a Wall Street honcho, a street performer, a cab driver and more.

In Transit features vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon, music director of the Pitch Perfect films.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

