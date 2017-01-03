Colin Hanlon Boards 'In Transit' as Telly Leung Takes Leave of Absence from New Broadway Musical

Colin Hanlon, who recently served as a standby in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, will transfer to In Transit beginning January 10. He assumes the role of Steven from Telly Leung, who has taken a leave of absence due to an “unexpected personal family obligation.”



The new subway-set a cappella musical by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth opened officially at the Circle in the Square Theatre on December 11.



Prior to Falsettos, Hanlon appeared on Broadway in Rent; his additional credits include Dot, I Love You Because and Pirates of Penzance. Leung’s previous Broadway credits include Allegiance, Godspell, Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song and Rent.



The current cast also includes Justin Guarini, Margo Seibert, James Snyder, Erin Mackey, David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven “HeaveN” Cantor, Gerianne Pérez, Chesney Snow, Mariand Torres and Nicholas Ward.