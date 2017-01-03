 

In Transit - Broadway

A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.

Colin Hanlon Boards 'In Transit' as Telly Leung Takes Leave of Absence from New Broadway Musical

News By Ryan McPhee January 3, 2017 - 10:33AM
Colin Hanlon Boards 'In Transit' as Telly Leung Takes Leave of Absence from New Broadway Musical
Colin Hanlon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
The new musical opened on December 11.

Colin Hanlon, who recently served as a standby in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, will transfer to In Transit beginning January 10. He assumes the role of Steven from Telly Leung, who has taken a leave of absence due to an “unexpected personal family obligation.”

The new subway-set a cappella musical by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth opened officially at the Circle in the Square Theatre on December 11.

Prior to Falsettos, Hanlon appeared on Broadway in Rent; his additional credits include Dot, I Love You Because and Pirates of Penzance. Leung’s previous Broadway credits include Allegiance, Godspell, Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song and Rent.

The current cast also includes Justin Guarini, Margo Seibert, James Snyder, Erin Mackey, David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven “HeaveN” Cantor, Gerianne Pérez, Chesney Snow, Mariand Torres and Nicholas Ward.

See Also:   News  |  In Transit
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets