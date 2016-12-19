Odds & Ends: Watch NPH Perform Hamilton at Home, Skylar Astin Won't Be in the New Pitch Perfect & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Watch Neil Patrick Harris Perform Hamilton at Home

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest big name to take part in Vogue's 73 Questions. While on a tour of his gorgeous New York home, the Tony winner reveals that Hedwig is the character he identifies with most, he's never taken a dance class and proves how he's a serious, word perfect, Hamilfan. Plus, there's David Burtka on piano! Check out the video below; Harris will next be seen in Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events from January 13.





Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead at 99

Zsa Zsa Gabor, who made her Broadway debut in 1970 in Forty Carats, died on December 18 in Los Angeles. According to the New York Times, the glamorous legend was probably 99. Gabor launched her career as Miss Hungary in 1936 and she continued working until the 1990s, appearing in more than 60 TV and feature films. She married at least eight times.



Skylar Astin Won't Be in the New Pitch Perfect

This is the opposite of aca-mazing! Broadway alum Skylar Astin has not been enlisted for Pitch Perfect 3. The star tweeted: "Yes. As of now, the Trebles and I won't be in the third Pitch Perfect movie. They seem to be taking the story in a different direction." The Barden Bellas are slated to return to movie theaters on December 22, 2017...and here's a reminder of why we've loved those Pitch Perfect boys.

