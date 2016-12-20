Taran Killam Is Ready to Scene-Steal as King George in Broadway's Hamilton

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam is ready to make audiences laugh live from New York—only this time, he'll be doing so from the stage of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. As previously announced, he is set to make his Broadway debut in the royally hilarious role of King George in Hamilton, and Killam stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on December 19 to discuss the opportunity and braving his first day of rehearsal. "It's the best musical ever, and it's the funniest role in the show," he said. The King has spoken! Catch Killam in the revolutionary hit beginning on on January 17, 2017 and take a peek at the clip below!



