 

Fiddler on the Roof - Broadway

Danny Burstein stars in the Broadway revival of Bock & Harnick's classic.

Adam Kantor Sings Rare Fiddler on the Roof Song "(You Could Have) The Richest Man in Town"

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 21, 2016 - 11:16AM
Adam Kantor Sings Rare Fiddler on the Roof Song

The Fiddler on the Roof star shares this rare song, cut from the iconic musical featuring Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello and Ted Sperling on piano.

This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
