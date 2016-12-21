Adam Kantor Sings Rare Fiddler on the Roof Song "(You Could Have) The Richest Man in Town"

About the ShowBuy Tickets
The Fiddler on the Roof star shares this rare song, cut from the iconic musical featuring Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello and Ted Sperling on piano.
Fiddler on the Roof - Broadway
Danny Burstein stars in the Broadway revival of Bock & Harnick's classic.
