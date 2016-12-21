 

Falsettos - Broadway

Falsettos Marches to Your Home: Broadway Revival Will Air on PBS' Live from Lincoln Center

News By Ryan McPhee December 21, 2016 - 12:31PM
Christian Borle, Anthony Rosenthal & Stephanie J. Block in 'Falsettos'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The production will be filmed on the evenings of January 3 and 4.

Brace yourselves for four Jews on a screen bitching. The Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos will air on PBS for an upcoming Live from Lincoln Center special. An air date for the broadcast is still to be announced.

The production, directed by Lapine, stars Tony winner Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Uranowitz, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe. The Lincoln Center Theater staging (produced in association with Jujamcyn’s Jordan Roth) is scheduled to play the final performance of its limited engagement at the Walter Kerr Theatre on January 8.

Falsettos follows Marvin (Borle) who struggles to create a “tight-knit family” from his array of relationships, including his ex-wife Trina (Block), his new boyfriend Whizzer (Rannells), his soon-to-be bar mitzvahed son Jason (Rosenthal), his psychiatrist Mendel (Uranowitz) and “the lesbians next door” (Thoms and Wolfe). Amidst a series of complcated changes, the group is forced to reckon with their own views on love and responsibility.

Due to filming on January 3 and January 4 evening, the January 4 matinee has been canceled. Broadway.com customers with tickets to this performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

