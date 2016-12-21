 

Jersey Boys - Broadway

This Tony-winning rags-to-riches story is just too good to be true!

Walk Like a Man: Backstage at Jersey Boys with Mark Ballas, Episode 7: Chilling, Swimming & Caroling!

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 21, 2016 - 12:51PM
Walk Like a Man: Backstage at Jersey Boys with Mark Ballas, Episode 7: Chilling, Swimming & Caroling!

In this week's episode, Jersey Boys star Mark Ballas relaxes at home, readies for his show with a swim and a steam, carols for Cats and has the usual backstage shenanigans.

