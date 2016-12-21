About the ShowBuy Tickets
In this week's episode, Jersey Boys star Mark Ballas relaxes at home, readies for his show with a swim and a steam, carols for Cats and has the usual backstage shenanigans.
Jersey Boys - Broadway
This Tony-winning rags-to-riches story is just too good to be true!
In this week's episode, Jersey Boys star Mark Ballas relaxes at home, readies for his show with a swim and a steam, carols for Cats and has the usual backstage shenanigans.
Annaleigh Ashford on How Dreamgirls Helped Her Give Birth, Working with 'Fancy, Proper' Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park & Her One-of-a-Kind Judy Garland Impression
Walk Like a Man: Backstage at Jersey Boys with Mark Ballas, Episode 7: Chilling, Swimming & Caroling!
Les Liaisons Dangereuses Star Janet McTeer on Strapping on Corsets, Working with the Hot Men of Showtime & What Every Actor Needs
The Broadway.com Show: Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park, Hamilton Mixtape Shoots to the Top, Anastasia's Offstage Drama & More