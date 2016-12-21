Spice Up Your Life! Chicago-Bound Mel B Meets the Press

Scary Spice is going from singing "zigazig ha" to "hotcha"! Spice Girls alum Mel B will take on the role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago beginning on December 28. Broadway.com recently snapped some shots of the Chicago-bound beauty, including an especially adorable pic of Mel B getting a smooch from Tony-winning producer Barry Weissler. Based on her confidence in front of the camera, we're sure she will spice up the Great White Way as Roxie. The America’s Got Talent judge is scheduled to remain at the Ambassador Theatre through February 19. Catch her in the Tony-winning revival, and get hyped up with our hot shots!



