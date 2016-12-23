 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Shows of 2016

Features By Lindsey Sullivan December 23, 2016 - 9:23AM
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel, Joan Marcus, Matthew Murphy, Brigitte Lacombe & Chad Batka)
Which show was your fave in 2016?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The only thing more fun than obsessing over an endless supply of end-of-the-year-lists? Making your own (trust us)! We want fans to rank the top 10 Broadway productions of 2016, and we can't wait to see what makes the cut. Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Take a look at all of the musicals and plays 2016 had to offer, and give us your picks!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

