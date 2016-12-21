 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Annaleigh Ashford on How Dreamgirls Helped Her Give Birth, Working with 'Fancy, Proper' Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park & Her One-of-a-Kind Judy Garland Impression

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 21, 2016 - 5:49PM
Annaleigh Ashford on How Dreamgirls Helped Her Give Birth, Working with 'Fancy, Proper' Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park & Her One-of-a-Kind Judy Garland Impression

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Annaleigh Ashford on ringing in 2017 on stage, paying homage to Bernadette Peters in Sunday in the Park with George, thoughts on co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, her new baby's IMDB page and more.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Show People  |  Sunday in the Park With George
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2016 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets