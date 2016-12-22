Tickets Now Available for David Mamet's The Penitent, Starring Lawrence Gilliard Jr. & Chris Bauer, Off-Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for David Mamet's latest project, The Penitent, off-Broadway. Directed by Neil Pepe, the production will play a limited engagement, February 8, 2017 through March 19. Opening night is set for February 27 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater.



The cast will include Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Chris Bauer, Jordan Lage and Rebecca Pidgeon.



A renowned psychiatrist (Bauer) is asked to testify on behalf of a young patient. When he refuses, his career, ethics and faith are thrown into question.



The Penitent will feature scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Laura Bauer and lighting design by Don Holder.