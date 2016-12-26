 

Stage Stalwart Stephen McKinley Henderson on His Long History with August Wilson and the Joy of Bringing Fences to the Big Screen

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 26, 2016 - 12:58PM
Stage Stalwart Stephen McKinley Henderson on His Long History with August Wilson and the Joy of Bringing Fences to the Big Screen

Stephen McKinley Henderson recalls the magic of working with late playwright August Wilson, the joy of shooting Fences in the Hill District of Pittsburgh and reuniting with the Broadway cast of the masterpiece.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   One on One
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2016 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets