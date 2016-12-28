A Bronx Tale Set Designer Beowulf Boritt on Getting a Feel for the Neighborhood in the New Musical

About the ShowBuy Tickets
A Bronx Tale set designer Beowulf Boritt on getting the fire escapes, storefronts and stoops just right for the new musical set in the NYC borough.
A Bronx Tale - Broadway
A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.
A Bronx Tale set designer Beowulf Boritt on getting the fire escapes, storefronts and stoops just right for the new musical set in the NYC borough.
Stage Stalwart Stephen McKinley Henderson on His Long History with August Wilson and the Joy of Bringing Fences to the Big Screen
Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Park on the Roles He'd Love to Do Again, Still Sings in the Shower & Kicked His Ass
Walk Like a Man: Backstage at Jersey Boys with Mark Ballas, Episode 7: Chilling, Swimming & Caroling!