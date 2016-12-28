 

A Bronx Tale - Broadway

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.

A Bronx Tale Set Designer Beowulf Boritt on Getting a Feel for the Neighborhood in the New Musical

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 28, 2016 - 11:00AM
A Bronx Tale Set Designer Beowulf Boritt on Getting a Feel for the Neighborhood in the New Musical

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

A Bronx Tale set designer Beowulf Boritt on getting the fire escapes, storefronts and stoops just right for the new musical set in the NYC borough.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Building Broadway  |  A Bronx Tale
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2016 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets