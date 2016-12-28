Broadway Grosses: It's a Green Christmas on the Great White Way as Wicked Continues to Defy Gravity

(Photo: Matt Crockett)
Christmas week on Broadway and the majority of productions played seven performances; two that did the full eight shows topped the frontrunners by gross—Hamilton, once again breaking the $3 million mark and Wicked, which continues to be popular after thirteen years on the Main Stem. On the other end of the spectrum, On Your Feet! had a particularly difficult week, bringing in the fifth least of any show on Broadway by gross and ending up the lowest by capacity. Next week is traditionally one of the strongest at the Great White Way's box office so the Gloria Estefan bio-musical will be hoping for a significant uptick then.
Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 25:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,303,537)
2. Wicked ($2,245,595)
3. The Lion King ($2,128,859)*
4. Aladdin ($1,620,713)*
5. The Book of Mormon ($1,346,744)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. On Your Feet! ($453,978)*
4. The Humans ($422,359)*
3. In Transit ($234,383)*
2. Les Liaisons Dangereuses ($187,815)*
1. The Encounter ($173,712)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.24%)*
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.55%)*
4. The Lion King (98.41%)*
5. Aladdin (98.25%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Something Rotten! (68.40%)*
4.The Illusionists - Turn of the Century (67.93%)**
3. The Encounter (63.31%)*
2. Les Liaisons Dangereuses (49.07%)*
1. On Your Feet! (42.93%)*
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League