Tony Winner Matthew Broderick Will Lead Wallace Shawn's Evening at the Talk House Off-Broadway

Tony winner Matthew Broderick will headline the previously announced U.S. premiere of Wallace Shawn’s Evening at the Talk House. The New Group production, directed by Scott Elliott will begin performance on January 31 at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center off-Broadway.



The stage and screen favorite joins a cast that includes Shawn himself, Jill Eikenberry, John Epperson, Larry Pine, Claudia Shear, Annapurna Sriram and Michael Tucker. The show follows Robert (Broerick), a playwright celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of his flop play, Midnight in a Clearing with Moon and Stars.



Broderick last appeared on Broadway in Sylvia. In addition to Tony-winning turns in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Brighton Beach Memoirs, his stage credits include The Producers, The Odd Couple, It’s Only a Play, Nice Work If You Can Get It and The Philanthropist.



Evening at the Talk House will officially open on February 16 and run through March 12. The production will feature set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jeff Mahshie and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.