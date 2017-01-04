 

Chicago - Broadway

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.

A Roxie Returns: Bianca Marroquin Heads Back to Chicago During Mel B's Scheduled Absence

News By Ryan McPhee January 4, 2017 - 10:53AM
Bianca Marroquín in 'Chicago'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Mel B returns to the production on January 12.

A Chicago veteran is back to rake in the chips for a week. Bianca Marroquín will assume the role of Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival from January 5 through January 10, taking over during current headliner Mel B’s scheduled absence. The Spice Girl and TV personality is set to take her final bow in the Tony-winning revival on February 19.

Marroquín has become a familiar face at the Ambassador Theatre, having celebrated over a dozen stints as Roxie in the Broadway mainstay. Upon returning to the role in July 2016, she and long-time friend Jaime Camil made history as the first two Mexican-born actors to lead a Broadway musical together.

She has also appeared on Broadway in In the Heights and The Pajama Game. Marroquín's additional credits include Carnegie Hall’s 2016 warehouse presentation of West Side Story and Mexican productions of Rent, Mary Poppins, The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music.

The current cast of Chicago also includes Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

