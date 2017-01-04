 

With Amber Riley Out Sick, Casey Nicholaw Favorite Marisha Wallace Takes Center Stage in West End's Dreamgirls

News By Ryan McPhee January 4, 2017 - 11:36AM
With Amber Riley Out Sick, Casey Nicholaw Favorite Marisha Wallace Takes Center Stage in West End's Dreamgirls
Amber Riley in 'Dreamgirls' & Marisha Wallace (Photos courtesy of Brinkhoff & marishawallace.com)
Wallace shares the role with current alternate Karen Mav.

Amber Riley has taken a temporary leave of absence from the West End revival of Dreamgirls following a pneumonia diagnosis. Marisha Wallace, who has appeared in a number of Casey Nicholaw-helmed productions in the United States, has recently joined the company to share the role of Effie White with alternate Karen Mav. Wallace will remain with the company as an alternate upon Riley’s recovery.

Wallace steps into the London production after appearing on Broadway in Nicholaw’s stagings of Aladdin and Something Rotten!. She also performed in the national tour of The Book of Mormon. She is no stranger to the role of Effie White, having recently taken on the iconic role at the Dallas Theater Center.

Producer Sonia Friedman said in a statement, “It has always been our intention to ensure that alongside the brilliant Amber Riley we have a number of wonderful alternate performers who also can perform this extraordinarily challenging role.” She added, “I am delighted that both Marisha and Karen have made such a wonderful start, performing the role of Effie several times over the holiday period and proving such a big hit with audiences. I am looking forward to Amber making a full recovery and returning to the company very soon.”

The current cast of Dreamgirls also includes Liisi LaFontaine as Deena Jones, Ibinabo Jack as Lorrell Robinson, Joe Aaron Reid as Curtis Taylor Jr., Adam J. Bernard as Jimmy Early, Tyrone Huntley as C.C. White and Nicholas Bailey as Marty.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets