 

Chicago - Broadway

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.

Zig-A-Zig-Ah! Get a First Look at Spice Girl Mel B in Broadway's Chicago

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 4, 2017 - 1:20PM
Zig-A-Zig-Ah! Get a First Look at Spice Girl Mel B in Broadway's Chicago
Mel B in 'Chicago'
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

See Mel B sizzle in the Tony-winning revival through February 19.

She's got her name splashed across the front page and on everybody's lips! Spice Girl and America's Got Talent judge Mel B began performances in Chicago on December 28 as Roxie Hart, and we've got shots of her taking the Ambassador Theatre stage like the fishnet-rocking pro she is. She stars in the razzle dazzle role alongside Christopher Sieber, Raymond Bokhour, NaTasha Yvette Williams, R. Lowe and Amra-Faye Wright; she snapped a pic with her fabulous onstage frenemy Velma, played by Wright (see below). As reported, Mel B is scheduled to be absent from the show from January 5 through January 10. The history-making Bianca Marroquín will return to the role of Roxie during that time. Take a look at these hot shots of Scary Spice as Roxie Hart, and be sure to catch her in Chicago through February 19.

