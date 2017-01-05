The Great Comet's Denee Benton on Josh Groban's Nerves, Singing Usher Before Every Show & More

Age: 24



Hometown: Orlando, Florida



Current Role: Denée Benton plays Natasha, a naive ingénue navigating love and lust in aristocratic Russia while her fiancé is away at war, in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.



Stage & Screen Cred: Benton makes her Broadway debut in The Great Comet, reprising her performance from the American Repertory Theater’s 2015 production. Her additional stage credits include The Book of Mormon in the West End and on tour, as well as regional productions of Annie, Sunset Boulevard and Fiddler on the Roof. Fans can catch her on screen in Lifetime's ultra-addicting UnReal.









