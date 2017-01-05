 

Arthur Miller's The Price - Broadway

Mark Ruffalo Will Take Over for John Turturro in Arthur Miller's The Price on Broadway

News By Ryan McPhee January 5, 2017 - 8:00AM
Mark Ruffalo
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Performances will begin on February 16.

Mark Ruffalo will return to Broadway in the upcoming revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price. The Oscar nominee assumes the role of Victor Franz from John Turturro, who has left the production due to his filming schedule. Ruffalo joins a cast that includes Danny DeVito in his Broadway debut, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht.

The Roundabout production, directed by Terry Kinney, will begin performances on February 16 at the American Airlines Theatre, where it is set to open officially on March 16 and run through May 7.

This will mark Ruffalo’s return to Broadway after over 10 years; he was last seen on the Great White Way in the 2006 revival of Awake and Sing. He also starred in the off-Broadway premiere of This Is Our Youth. Ruffalo earned Oscar nominations for his performances in Spotlight, Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right; his additional film credits include The Avengers, HBO’s The Normal Heart, Begin Again and Shutter Island.

Set three decades after the Great Depression, The Price follows Victor as he returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents’ estate. Joining him at the house are his wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub) and a scheming furniture dealer (DeVito). With each of their agendas at odds, Victor must challenge his notion of sacrifice.

