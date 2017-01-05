 

Kid Victory - Off-Broadway

A riveting new musical about breaking out and breaking through.

John Kander's Back at It! Kid Victory Cast & Creative Team Poised for New York Premiere

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 5, 2017 - 1:52PM
The cast & creative team of off-Broadway's 'Kid Victory'
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Performances begin on February 1 at the Vineyard Theatre.

Legendary composer John Kander's latest musical work is set to take the New York stage! As previously announced, Kid Victory begins performances on February 1 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Eclipsed Tony nominee Liesl Tommy helms the production, which includes a book and lyrics by Greg Pierce and choreography by Christopher Windom (see below). Starring newcomer Brandon Flynn and Wicked alum Dee Roscioli, Kid Victory centers on Luke (Flynn), who returns to his small Kansas hometown after a painful year away. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily (Roscioli), his parents realize that in order to truly understand their son, they must confront the uncomfortable truth about his disappearance. The cast also includes Tony winner Karen Ziemba, Daniel Jenkins, Jeffry Denman, Ann Arvia, Joel Blum, Laura Darrell and Blake Zolfo. Broadway.com was in on the action when the musical's cast and creative team met the press and snapped a few hot shots. Check them out and be sure to catch Kid Victory, which officially opens on February 22.

