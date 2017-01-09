Jeremy Benton Will Return to Cagney Off-Broadway

After taking a temporary leave of absence, Jeremy Benton will return to the off-Broadway musical Cagney. He steps back into the role of Bob Hope, taking over for Jeffry Denman beginning January 11 at the Westside Theatre.



Benton recently concluded his stint in the national tour of White Christmas. His additional credits include 42nd Street on Broadway and Anything Goes on tour.



Cagney follows the life of James Cagney (played by Robert Creighton, who also contributed original music with Christopher McGovern) from the streets of New York to his rise from a vaudeville song-and-dance man to one of the brightest stars of Hollywood. The score features the classic George M. Cohan favorites "Give My Regards To Broadway," "You’re A Grand Old Flag" and "Yankee Doodle Dandy."



In addition to Creighton, the current cast includes Danette Holden, Josh Walden, Ellen Zolezzi and Bruce Sabath.