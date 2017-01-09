 

Kinky Boots - Broadway

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!

She's Been Exec-utized! Taylor Louderman Will Join Broadway's Kinky Boots

News By Ryan McPhee January 9, 2017 - 11:24AM
She's Been Exec-utized! Taylor Louderman Will Join Broadway's Kinky Boots
Taylor Louderman
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Louderman takes over for Haven Burton.

After abruptly departing the off-Broadway production of Ride the Cyclone, Taylor Louderman is coming back to Broadway. The Bring It On and Peter Pan Live! star will join Kinky Boots, taking on the role of Lauren beginning January 16. She replaces Haven Burton and joins a cast that includes Todrick Hall and Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly.

Following her Broadway debut in Bring It On, Louderman went on to star as Wendy in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! Her additional credits include off-Broadway’s Gigantic and High Maintenance, Night Cap and Sunny Days on screen.

Featuring a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots has played more than 1500 performances and just surpassed Evita to become the 50th longest-running Broadway show of all time.

See Also:   News  |  Kinky Boots
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets