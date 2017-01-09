She's Been Exec-utized! Taylor Louderman Will Join Broadway's Kinky Boots

After abruptly departing the off-Broadway production of Ride the Cyclone, Taylor Louderman is coming back to Broadway. The Bring It On and Peter Pan Live! star will join Kinky Boots, taking on the role of Lauren beginning January 16. She replaces Haven Burton and joins a cast that includes Todrick Hall and Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly.



Following her Broadway debut in Bring It On, Louderman went on to star as Wendy in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! Her additional credits include off-Broadway’s Gigantic and High Maintenance, Night Cap and Sunny Days on screen.



Featuring a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots has played more than 1500 performances and just surpassed Evita to become the 50th longest-running Broadway show of all time.