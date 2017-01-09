Broadway Across America Report: January 2017 Tour Buzz

This month, we fill you in on the latest buzz about the touring productions of The Sound of Music, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The King and I and Finding Neverland.
This month, we fill you in on the latest buzz about the touring productions of The Sound of Music, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The King and I and Finding Neverland.
The Front Page Standout Jefferson Mays on the Roles that Revealed Too Much, Kept His Dresser Busy and Almost Killed Him (No, Really!)