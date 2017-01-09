Everybody Say I Do! Tony Winner Billy Porter & Partner Adam Smith Are Engaged

Wedding bells will soon ring in the land of Lola. Broadway.com has confirmed that Kinky Boots Tony winner and Broadway favorite Billy Porter and his partner Adam Smith are engaged.



Porter most recently appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All that Followed. His additional stage credits include Angels in America, While I Yet Live (which he also wrote), Smokey Joe’s Café, Grease, Five Guys Named Moe and Miss Saigon. On screen, Porter has appeared in The Get Down, The Big C and Twisted.



Best wishes to the happy couple!