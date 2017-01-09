 

Red, White & Blue! Get an Exclusive Look at Bandstand-Bound Laura Osnes in Blueprint Specials

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 9, 2017 - 3:09PM
Laura Osnes
(Photo: Ryan Jensen)
See Osnes in 'Blueprint Specials' through January 11.

Laura Osnes has got us feeling positively patriotic! The Tony nominee is set to star in Broadway's Bandstand this spring; before that, she's appearing alongside fellow Tony nominee Will Swenson in a revival of the Blueprint Specials, a series of lost WWII-era musicals composed principally by Broadway legend Frank Loesser. Helmed by Tom Ridgely and brought to us courtesy of Waterwell, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and The Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, the production is scheduled to play on the hangar deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum through January 11. Book tickets to the final performances of Blueprint Specials here, and check out our exclusive hot shot of songbird Osnes before her return to the Great White Way!

