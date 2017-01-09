Looks Not Books: Backstage at Matilda with Lesli Margherita: The Final Episode

Oh ma gahhhh! Get it out the tissues and wipe those mascara streaks away. It's Lesli Margherita's final Looks Not Books. We'll miss you, Queen Lesli, and we'll miss all of the maggots at Matilda.
Oh ma gahhhh! Get it out the tissues and wipe those mascara streaks away. It's Lesli Margherita's final Looks Not Books. We'll miss you, Queen Lesli, and we'll miss all of the maggots at Matilda.
The Front Page Standout Jefferson Mays on the Roles that Revealed Too Much, Kept His Dresser Busy and Almost Killed Him (No, Really!)