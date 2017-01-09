 

The Present - Broadway

Let's Play '40 or Nah' with Cate Blanchett & the Stars of The Present

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 9, 2017 - 5:41PM
The Present, starring Cate Blanchett, takes place at a rather explosive 40th birthday party. As a nod to that, we asked the stars of the show to judge the age of some famous things.

Watch the Video...

