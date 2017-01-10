Here Comes the General! Bryan Terrell Clark Starts Performances in Hamilton

Ladies and gentlemen! The moment you've been waiting for! Bryan Terrell Clark begins performances in Broadway's Hamilton as George Washington on January 10. Nicholas Christopher, who as announced is set to take on the role of John in Miss Saigon this spring, played his final performance on January 8. The Pulitzer, Tony and Grammy-winning musical is playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Clark was recently seen in the Mark Taper Forum’s production of Immediate Family, directed by Phylicia Rashad. He was last seen on Broadway in Motown: The Musical, and his other theater credits include Fences, Sophisticated Ladies and His Girl Friday. On screen, Clark is featured in the film Collateral Beauty as well as on television in Royal Pains, Person of Interest, Unforgettable, The Unit and The Mysteries of Laura.



The current cast is led by Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, with Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Seth Stewart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Fisher as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison and Rory O'Malley as King George.



As previously reported, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam will step in as King George on January 17.