Enter Percy Jackson! A Stage Adaptation of The Lightning Thief, Starring Chris McCarrell, Will Play Off-Broadway

Get ready to enter the world of Percy Jackson! Author Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, The Lightning Thief, is heading to the New York stage. Les Miz fresh face Chris McCarrell will headline the off-Broadway musical penned by Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki. The Stephen Brackett-helmed production is set to begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on March 23. Opening night is slated for April 4.



McCarrell made his Great White Way debut in Les Miserables, eventually going on to take over the role of Marius. His other stage credits include Pippin, Sweeney Todd, Next to Normal, Summer of ’42 and a musical version of Bubble Boy. McCarrell appears in Netflix's The OA and was one of the Lost Boys in Peter Pan Live! on NBC.



Riordan's best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt. The story has been adapted into a film series with Chris Columbus at the helm and Logan Lerman playing the role of Jackson. A one-hour musical version has also been created; however, the forthcoming off-Broadway production includes two acts and a larger cast.



The production will include choreography from Patrick McCollum, lighting design by David Lander, sets by Lee Savage, costumes by Sydney Maresca, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations from Deweese and Rokicki.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The engagement is scheduled to run through May 6.