Carra Patterson on Being the Only Woman in Jitney, Why the President Should Come See the Show & More

Age: “Whatever the role requires."



Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL



Current Role: Carra Patterson takes on the only female role in August Wilson's Jitney. She plays Rena, who can't seem to shake the memory of her husband Darnell's old cheating and partying ways.



Stage & Screen Cred: Patterson was last seen on Broadway in MTC's production of Wit. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in Teenage Dick, Measure for Measure, Significant Other, Little Children Dream of God, Luck of the Irish and Richard III. Patterson's additional stage credits include In the Red and Brown Water, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and The Wiz. On screen, she has appeared in Straight Outta Compton and TV's The Arrangement, Bloodline, Blue Bloods, Elementary and The Good Wife.











