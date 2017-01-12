 

Broadway Couple Josh Young & Emily Padgett Are Engaged

News By Ryan McPhee January 12, 2017 - 11:10AM
Broadway Couple Josh Young & Emily Padgett Are Engaged
Josh Young & Emily Padgett
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Padgett will appear in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' later this year.

Broadway wedding bells….how sweet the sound. Tony nominee Josh Young and stage fave Emily Padgett are engaged. Young shared the news on Twitter with a stunning photo of the moment he proposed during their Bermuda vacation.

Padgett will return to Broadway this spring in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her additional credits include Bright Star, Side Show, Rock of Ages, Grease and Legally Blonde. Young starred on Broadway in Amazing Grace and garnered a Tony nomination for the most recent revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. His additional credits include national tours of Les Miserables and Evita.

Best wishes to the happy couple!
 

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets