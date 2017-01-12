Broadway Couple Josh Young & Emily Padgett Are Engaged

Broadway wedding bells….how sweet the sound. Tony nominee Josh Young and stage fave Emily Padgett are engaged. Young shared the news on Twitter with a stunning photo of the moment he proposed during their Bermuda vacation.



Padgett will return to Broadway this spring in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her additional credits include Bright Star, Side Show, Rock of Ages, Grease and Legally Blonde. Young starred on Broadway in Amazing Grace and garnered a Tony nomination for the most recent revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. His additional credits include national tours of Les Miserables and Evita.



Best wishes to the happy couple!

