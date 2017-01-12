 

If I Forget - Off-Broadway

Kate Walsh & the Cast of If I Forget Prep for Off-Broadway Premiere

January 12, 2017
Kate Walsh & the Cast of If I Forget Prep for Off-Broadway Premiere
The cast of 'If I Forget'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Performances begin on February 2 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Dear Evan Hansen scribe Steven Levenson's If I Forget takes place at a family reunion that quickly turns messy. However, the off-Broadway play's cast was all smiles when Broadway.com snapped these hot shots on press day. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget is set in July 2000, immediately following the failed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks at Camp David. Three adult siblings (played by Jeremy Shamos, Maria Dizzia and Kate Walsh) and their families gather in a D.C. suburb for their father’s (Larry Bryggman) 75th birthday. It’s revealed that the middle son (Shamos), a Jewish studies professor, is at work on a book that is both dedicated to his Jewish WWII veteran father—and argues an incendiary point about American Jews, Israel and the Holocaust. The cast also features Tasha Lawrence, Gary Wilmes and Seth Steinberg. Performances begin on February 2, and opening night is scheduled for February 22. Catch If I Forget at the Laura Pels Theatre through April 30, and take a look at our hot shots of the cast in the meantime.

