Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank The Top 10 Star Turns You Can't Wait for in 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

You've given us your pick for Star of the Year, favorite Broadway production of 2016 and show you're most looking forward to in 2017. Now, it's time to tell us which star's performance you can't wait to witness live this year. With returning Tony winners and celebrated screen stars in the mix, this is sure to be an epic season on the Great White Way and a delightfully tight Tony race as well. Who's star turn is sure to be the toast of Broadway in 2017? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan got things started with her top 10 picks. Now the ball's in your court. Who will be your star?



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!