 

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - Broadway

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.

Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Ben Jacoby of Beautiful

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 12, 2017 - 5:50PM
Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Ben Jacoby of Beautiful

Ben Jacoby stops by Broadway.com HQ to celebrate Beautiful's three-year anniversary and to chat with Paul Wontorek.

