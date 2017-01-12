Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Ben Jacoby of Beautiful

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Ben Jacoby stops by Broadway.com HQ to celebrate Beautiful's three-year anniversary and to chat with Paul Wontorek.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - Broadway
The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Ben Jacoby stops by Broadway.com HQ to celebrate Beautiful's three-year anniversary and to chat with Paul Wontorek.
The Front Page Standout Jefferson Mays on the Roles that Revealed Too Much, Kept His Dresser Busy and Almost Killed Him (No, Really!)