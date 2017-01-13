Understudy Joshua Dela Cruz Will Temporarily Take the Lead in Broadway's Aladdin as Adam Jacobs Departs for National Tour

Aladdin understudy Joshua Dela Cruz will take center stage in the Disney musical on Broadway. He takes on the title role temporarily beginning February 14. Original star Adam Jacobs will take his final bow at the New Amsterdam Theatre on February 12 prior to reprising his performance in the national tour beginning April 11 in Chicago.



A full-time replacement for Jacobs will be announced at a later date.



Dela Cruz made his Broadway debut in the Casey Nicholaw-helmed Aladdin. His additional credits include Here Lies Love off-Broadway and Merrily We Roll Along at New York City Center.



The current cast of Aladdin also includes Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Genie, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Clifton Davis as Sultan, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Brad Weinstock as Omar, Steel Burkhardt as Kassim and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.