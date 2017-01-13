 

In Transit - Broadway

A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.

Following Leave of Absence, Telly Leung Sets Return Date to In Transit on Broadway

News By Ryan McPhee January 13, 2017 - 9:58AM
Justin Guarini & Telly Leung in 'In Transit'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Leung returns to the a cappella musical on January 31.

Telly Leung is boarding the train once again. Following a temporary leave of absence, the Broadway favorite will return to In Transit at the Circle in the Square Theatre beginning January 31. Colin Hanlon has been playing the role of Steven in the interim.

Leung has previously appeared on Broadway in Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song. His additional credits include the Chicago engagement of Wicked and a brief stint on Glee.

The new subway-set a cappella musical by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth opened officially at the Circle in the Square Theatre on December 11. The current cast also includes Justin Guarini, Margo Seibert, James Snyder, Erin Mackey, David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven “HeaveN” Cantor, Gerianne Pérez, Chesney Snow, Mariand Torres and Nicholas Ward.

