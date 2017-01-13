Cast of the Broadway Transfer of Lynn Nottage's Sweat Set

Eight members of the Public Theater’s off-Broadway production of Sweat will reprise their performances in the Broadway transfer of the Lynn Nottage play. The Kate Whoriskey-helmed play will begin performances at Studio 54 on March 4 with opening night is set for March 26.



Returning for the Broadway transfer are Tony nominee Johanna Day as Tracey, Carlo Alban as Oscar, James Colby as Stan, Khris Davis as Chris, John Earl Jelks as Brucie, Will Pullen as Jason, Lance Coadie Williams as Evan and Michelle Wilson as Cynthia.



Casting for the role of Jessie, played off-Broadway by Younger favorite Miriam Shor, will be announced later. It is likely that Shor will not return for the Broadway engagement due to filming schedule for the TV Land comedy’s fourth season.



Sweat follows a group of friends and co-workers on the line of a factory floor. Amidst a series of layoffs, the once-amicable colleagues find themselves pitted against each other and question their trust as they fight to keep their jobs.