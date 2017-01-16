 

New Chapter! Taylor Louderman Starts Performances in Broadway's Kinky Boots

January 16, 2017
Taylor Louderman Starts Performances in Broadway's Kinky Boots
Taylor Louderman
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Welcome to the Land of Lola, Taylor Louderman! The performer returns to Broadway in Kinky Boots beginning on January 16. She steps into the role of Lauren, replacing for Haven Burton, who took the stage for her final performance on January 15.

Following her Broadway debut in Bring It On, Louderman took flight as Wendy in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! Her additional credits include off-Broadway’s Ride the Cyclone and Gigantic. On screen, she has appeared in High Maintenance and Shadowland.

Featuring a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots has played more than 1,500 performances and recently surpassed Evita to become the 50th longest-running Broadway show of all time.

In addition to Louderman, the cast of Kinky Boots includes Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly as Charlie Price, Todrick Hall as Lola, Shannon O'Boyle as Nicola, Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don and Marcus Neville as George.

