As the heroine of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Ali Ewoldt is getting to play her dream role.
The Phantom of the Opera - Broadway
This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!
Phantom Ali Ewoldt on the Surprising Challenges of Playing Broadway's Angel of Music, Christine Daae
