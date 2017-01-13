 

The Phantom of the Opera - Broadway

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!

Phantom Ali Ewoldt on the Surprising Challenges of Playing Broadway's Angel of Music, Christine Daae

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 13, 2017 - 4:11PM
As the heroine of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Ali Ewoldt is getting to play her dream role.

