The Wildly Busy Tim Minchin on Matilda, Groundhog Day and Why This Is His Year of the Animal

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 17, 2017 - 5:09PM
Tim Minchin on closing Broadway's Matilda, getting ready to open Groundhog Day, returning to work as an actor and introducing bilbies to the world.

