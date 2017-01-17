 

Significant Other - Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's new play.

Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & More Talk the Titters & Tears of Broadway's Significant Other

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 17, 2017 - 5:45PM
Joshua Harmon's play Significant Other was an off-Broadway hit in 2015 and now it's making the leap to the Great White Way. The show's stars preview the buzzy, wedding-centric dramedy.

