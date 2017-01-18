Break Out the Swedish Fish! Broadway's Oh, Hello Recoups Its Investment

Broadway's favorite bespectacled geezers have done it! After extending twice on the Great White Way, Oh, Hello has recouped its $2.9 million investment. The play also broke the Lyceum Theatre's box office record, grossing $911,602 for the week ending January 1. The previous record holder was the 2008 production of Macbeth led by Patrick Stewart. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll's tuna-tastic comedy, directed by Alex Timbers, is set to play its final performance on January 22.



Sad you missed out on the tuna-thon or loved it so much that you want to re-live it constantly? You're in luck! Oh, Hello is set to be filmed on January 19 and 20 in front of live audiences to be broadcast at a later date.



Oh, Hello centers on George St. Geegland (Mulaney) and Gil Faizon (Kroll), two outrageously opinionated native New Yorkers the pair first began playing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late-night couches everywhere.



The Broadway production is Gil and George’s “memoir for the stage”—a laugh-a-minute, two-man tour-de-force. Tina Fey, Seth Rogen, Ben Platt, Alan Alda and Josh Groban are just a few of the stars Gil and George have welcomed to the stage during the run.



The Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong will begin performances at the Lyceum Theatre in March 2017.