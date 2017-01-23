Broadway Grosses: Oh, Hello Bids Farewell to Broadway on a Charmed Note

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
There's a little less tuna on Broadway now. Oh, Hello, starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney as septuagenarian public access TV hosts, hung up its turtleneck at the Lyceum Theatre on January 22, ending its twice-extended limited run. At $804,513, its final week was its highest non-holiday gross and also marked the comedy's first week at standing room only. Leading the pack this past week was once again Hamilton, which claimed the top spot by gross and capacity. While The Phantom of the Opera is in the underdog category this week, don't expect the chandelier to go out just yet. In its nearly 30-year run, the musical has become a reliable machine, taking a dip in the winter months prior to a late-spring surge.
Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 22:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,451,721)
2. The Lion King ($1,657,163)
3. Wicked ($1,609,231)
4. The Book of Mormon ($1,324,026)
5. Aladdin ($1,251,178)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Phantom of the Opera ($747,150)
4. On Your Feet! ($683,442)
3. Chicago ($556,514)
2. In Transit ($334,267)
1. Jitney ($270,681)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.76%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.52%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)
4. Oh, Hello (100.12%)
5. The Front Page (99.00%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (77.30%)
4. Paramour (76.00%)
3. Kinky Boots (75.38%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (70.31%)
1. On Your Feet! (57.50%)
*Number based on two preview performances and six regluar performances
Source: The Broadway League