P.J. Benjamin & Chad Jennings Will Join the Broadway Cast of Wicked

Some familiar Ozian faces are heading to Wicked on Broadway. P.J. Benjamin will return to the Gershwin Theatre to reprise his performance as the Wizard, while Chad Jennings will take on the role of Doctor Dillamond direct from the musical’s national tour. The two will begin performances on February 7.



Emmy winner Peter Scolari and Michael Genet will take their final bows as the Wizard and Doctor Dillamond, respectively, on February 5.



In addition to playing the Wizard previously in New York and on the road, Benjamin has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Ain’t Broadway Grand, Wind in the Willows, Torch Song Trilogy, Sophisticated Ladies and Charlie and Algernon. Jennings' additional tour credits include War Horse and South Pacific.



Benjamin and Jennings will join a cast that currently includes Jennifer DiNoia as Elphaba, Kara Lindsay as Glinda, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Madame Morrible, Michael Campayno as Fiyero, Dawn E. Cantwell as Nessarose and Zachary Noah Piser as Boq.