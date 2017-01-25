Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Take the Carnegie Hall Stage for the New York Pops' 2017-18 Season

The New York Pops have recruited a host of Broadway favorites for its 2017-18 concert season at Carnegie Hall. The roster includes Tony nominee and Smash favorite Megan Hilty and Aladdin Tony winner and Hamilton-bound James Monroe Iglehart.



The season kicks off on October 27 with That’s Entertainment: From Skitch to Steven, honoring the legacy of the orchestra’s founder Skitch Henderson and the 100th anniversary of his birth. Matt Doyle (soon to appear off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd) and The Phantom of the Opera's Ali Ewoldt will headline the event, which will feature hits ranging from Tin Pan Alley to today.



On November 17, Broadway alums Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof) and Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos) will celebrate female composers and lyricists with Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Songwriters. The two, who starred opposite each other in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years, will join the Pops for a night of songs from stage and screen created by the women.



Hilty will bring holiday cheer to Carnegie Hall on December 15 and 16. As is tradition with the Pops, the annual event will also feature the Essential Voices USA choir. Iglehart and Newsies standout Capathia Jenkins will explore the history of R&B as they take center stage for Heart and Soul on February 2. The season concludes on March 9 with The Best of Hollywood, showcasing iconic themes for classic movies.



The New York Pops is led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, who takes the podium for his ninth season this fall.