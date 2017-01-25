Broadway.com #LiveatFive with James Snyder of In Transit

About the ShowBuy Tickets
James Snyder stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about In Transit and more with Paul Wontorek.
In Transit - Broadway
A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.
