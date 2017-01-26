 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Sunset Boulevard's Glenn Close Talks Crashing Apartments with Lady Gaga's Mom, Races Jimmy Fallon & More

January 26, 2017
Sunset Boulevard's Glenn Close Talks Crashing Apartments with Lady Gaga's Mom, Races Jimmy Fallon & More
Glenn Close

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'I said, 'Well, let's go up and see the apartment!''

Glenn Close is truly the most fun (especially in the kitchen). She is making the rounds in preparation for her return to her Tony-winning role in Sunset Boulevard—literally, in one case. The Tony winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 25 to dish about what she loves about her Sunset character, Norma Desmond, and crashing old apartments with her pal, who happens to be Lady Gaga's mom. But of course, she also had to participate in horse-drawn carriage scooter race with Fallon. Who was victorious? You'll have to check out the videos below!


