 

Aladdin - Broadway

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!

You Ain't Never Had a Friend Like Her! Watch Tony Winner Whoopi Goldberg Perform in Broadway's Aladdin

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan January 26, 2017 - 11:51AM
James Monroe Iglehart & Whoopi Goldberg
(Photo: ABC/Lou Rocco)

About the Show

Poster
'I'm coming to see if maybe I can take the part.'

Can your friends do this?! As previously announced, Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is Hamilton-bound. Though Major Attaway will be filling the pointy shoes, EGOT-er and The View host Whoopi Goldberg got her wish of taking the stage in the role on January 19. Iglehart showed her the ropes of mastering the boisterous role, and the audience could not have been more hyped up for Goldberg's epic entrance. Take a look at Whoopi's trip to Agrabah below, and be sure to catch the shining, shimmering, splendid Disney musical at the New Amsterdam Theatre!

