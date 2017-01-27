 

Neil McDermott & More Join Rufus Hound for The Wind in the Willow's West End Bow

News By Broadway.com Staff January 27, 2017 - 2:40PM
Neil McDermott in 'The Wind in the Willows'
(Photo: Marc Brenner)
Performances will begin on June 17.

Neil McDermott will join the previously announced Rufus Hound in the West End transfer of The Wind in the Willows. The two reprise their performances as Chief Weasel and Mr. Toad, respectively, from the musical’s premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth. Performances will begin on June 17 at the London Palladium, where the production is set to open officially on June 29.

The show, by Julian Fellowes, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, is based on the popular children’s novel by Kenneth Grahame. It follows Mr. Toad as he attempts a daring escape when his beloved home is under threat from Chief Weasel and his gang of Wild Wooders.

McDermott is most known for his performance as Ryan Malloy on BBC’s EastEnders. He previously appeared on stage in Shrek, La Cage Aux Folles and The Sound of Music.

The company will also include Jenna Boyd, Abigail Brodie, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Nicole Deon, James Gant, Evan James, Michael Larcombe, Bethany Linsdell, Ryan Pidgen, Adam Baughan and Georgie Westall. Additional casting will be announced later.

